Russians attack evacuation vehicle near Toretsk, two paramedics are wounded. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked an evacuation vehicle of police paramedics near Toretsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"The police arrived at the front line to save a woman with a stroke and her husband. At that moment, an enemy shell hit the cab of the car, wounding two paramedics. The couple remained unharmed," the statement said.

"A flash, a shock wave, a flurry of shrapnel. We were lucky that the doors of our armoured vehicle did not jam, otherwise we would have burned to death," said paramedic Ruslan Hubanov (Kasper).

See more: 711 people, including 20 children, evacuated from Toretsk community in three days as part of emergency evacuation. VIDEO+PHOTOS