711 people, including 20 children, evacuated from Toretsk community in three days as part of emergency evacuation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Despite the enemy fire, 711 people, including 20 children, were rescued from the Toretsk community. Some of the residents left on their own transport, while others were taken by evacuation teams.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, police together with the State Emergency Service, Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and Toretsk Military Civil Administration are rescuing people from the settlements under fire. More than 20 joint groups are working, including the White Angels, paramedics, and special forces.

"Recently, the Toretsk community has been under massive attacks by Russian troops. The enemy drops up to 20 bombs daily on Toretsk and the villages of Pivnichne, Shcherbynivka, New York, Nelipivka.

Toretsk is located three kilometres from the contact line. At least 35 per cent of the houses here have already been destroyed. About 5,000 residents remain in the city, with a total of about 10,000 in the community. Many of them are now seeking to evacuate," the statement said.

The police noted that the Russians were obstructing evacuation and targeting civilians. In three days, 43 attacks took place in the Toretsk community, 16 of which were air strikes. Unfortunately, six civilians were killed and 17 were injured, including a child who was hospitalised in serious condition. Paramedics promptly provided first aid to the victims and evacuated them to hospital.





"Despite the enemy fire, we have managed to rescue 711 people, including 20 children. Some of the residents left on their own transport, others were taken by evacuation teams. People were taken to safer places. They are being provided with all the necessary assistance, and everyone will be provided with housing in the future," the police added.





It is also noted that evacuation is becoming more difficult every day, and residents are urged not to delay their departure.





