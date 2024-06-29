Two people died and four were injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Donetsk region

Today, June 29, the Russians shelled Kurakhivka in the Donetsk region for the second time, and the private sector of Kurakhove and Sloviansk were also under fire.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Another attack on Kurakhivka - 1 person died and 2 were wounded. Both wounded were taken to the hospital.

Read more: Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia region again

For the second time today, Kurakhivka came under enemy shelling - let me remind you, in the morning the Russians wounded 1 person there," the message reads.

As noted, the private sector of Kurakhove also came under fire - 1 person was wounded there as well.

In addition, according to preliminary information, 1 person died and 1 was injured in Sloviansk.

The head of the RMA noted that the exact consequences of the evening shelling are still being established.