Missile attacks on Ukraine can be stopped only by more air defense systems, only by more long-range strikes on Russian terrorists’ base locations - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the allies to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems and allow Western weapons to strike air bases in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Rescue operations have been going on all day in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike. More than 50 people have been injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. As of this time, we know about 5 dead. My condolences to the families and friends.

In Dnipro, houses, a hospital and a business were damaged. There were also missile strikes on our other regions, guided bombs on Kharkiv and on our frontline positions. There is only one way to stop all of this: more air defence systems, more long-range strikes on the Russian terrorists' locations and air bases. We are actively talking about all this with partners at all levels," Zelenskyy said.

