New Dutch Prime Minister Schoof assures Zelenskyy that he will continue to support Ukraine

The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression.

This was stated by the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, during his first telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Schoof noted that during the conversation with the Ukrainian leader, he congratulated the new government of the Netherlands. In turn, the new prime minister of the Netherlands reaffirmed his country's firm support for Ukraine.

"We will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression, no matter what it takes and no matter how long it takes," the official said.

The politicians also discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, where the Dutch prime minister is looking forward to meeting President Zelenskyy in person.

The new government of the Netherlands

On Tuesday, July 2, the new government of the Netherlands was sworn-in to office. Dick Schoof, who previously headed the country's general intelligence and security service, became the new Prime Minister.

Kaspar Veldkamp of the New Social Contract party became the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ruben Brekelmans of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy became the Minister of Defense.

