Netherlands will soon send first F-16s to Ukraine - Ollongren

The first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands will soon arrive in Ukraine.

Dutch Defence Minister Kaysa Ollongren informed the House of Representatives in a letter on the last working day of the outgoing Cabinet of Ministers, Censor.NET reports.

"On 22 December 2023 and 5 February 2024, the Chamber was informed of developments in the preparation and delivery of 24 Dutch F-16s to Ukraine. In addition to the previous information on the delivery of military goods to Ukraine on 13 June, I am also informing you on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation that the first aircraft will be delivered shortly. We inform the Chamber that the necessary permit for the export of military equipment to Ukraine has been issued," said Ollongren.

The F-16s will be delivered "soon", but no exact date has been given. The House of Representatives will be informed in confidence.

It is worth noting that the new Dutch government will be sworn in on 2 July.

