Border guards destroyed enemy EW, checkpoint and stronghold, destroyed anti-drone unit and occupiers’ vehicle. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed an enemy electronic warfare device, a checkpoint and a stronghold with kamikaze drones, defeated an anti-drone crew, and damaged an occupier's military vehicle in the northern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Eliminated occupiers near Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region: "They just send f#ckheads for meat. Here’s a f#cker. There are two more dudes there. Well, planting is full". VIDEO 18+