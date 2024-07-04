Border guards destroyed enemy EW, checkpoint and stronghold, destroyed anti-drone unit and occupiers’ vehicle. VIDEO
Border guards destroyed an enemy electronic warfare device, a checkpoint and a stronghold with kamikaze drones, defeated an anti-drone crew, and damaged an occupier's military vehicle in the northern direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
