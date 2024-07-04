ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9275 visitors online
News Video War
14 517 23

Eliminated occupiers near Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region: "They just send f#ckheads for meat. Here’s a f#cker. There are two more dudes there. Well, planting is full". VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing a Ukrainian soldier filming the bodies of the eliminated occupiers who stormed his position.

According to Censor.NET, the fighter calls the Russian attacks "meat assaults" and swears obscenely at the enemy. The recording shows at least eight killed invaders.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

See more: Russians attacked Kupyansk district. Four people were wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5248) military actions (2435)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 