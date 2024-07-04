Eliminated occupiers near Ukrainian positions in Kharkiv region: "They just send f#ckheads for meat. Here’s a f#cker. There are two more dudes there. Well, planting is full". VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online showing a Ukrainian soldier filming the bodies of the eliminated occupiers who stormed his position.
According to Censor.NET, the fighter calls the Russian attacks "meat assaults" and swears obscenely at the enemy. The recording shows at least eight killed invaders.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
