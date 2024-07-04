Russians attacked Kupyansk district. Four people were wounded. PHOTOS

At dawn on 4 July, Russian occupants carried out air strikes on the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. Three women and one man were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The agency said that the hostile attack took place around 5:00 am.

"The enemy carried out air strikes on the village of Hlushkivka in Kupyansk district. Four people were wounded: three women and a man," the prosecutor's office said.

A number of private households and outbuildings were also damaged as a result of the occupation forces' strike.

The Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The agency also showed photos of the aftermath of another ruscist attack.

