I held meeting of Headquarters. It was long one, among main in reports today are drones and electronic warfare - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On 4 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting. It was a long meeting, with drones and electronic warfare among the main topics of the reports today. Production in Ukraine, financing, supply and use. All the specifics, from the most popular ones at the front, including FPV. Of course, our long-range drones also received maximum attention. We listened to Commander Sukharevskyi, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Minister of Strategic Industries Kamyshin, and Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, and made very important decisions. Time will show these decisions on the frontline.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Umierov reported on the details of his trip to the United States, the negotiations, and most importantly, the implementation of the defence packages that have already been announced but not yet delivered to Ukraine. We are pushing this logistics.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in the main areas. "Most of the fighting is in the Pokrovsk direction, in our Donetsk region, but we are strengthening every direction, from Kharkiv to the south. And I am grateful to each brigade, grateful to each soldier, each commander, who are really resilient, really accurate. And especially the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, the 44th and 55th Separate Artillery Brigades, the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade, the 108th Separate TDF Brigade and the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade. Thank you all for the result, soldiers!" Zelenskyy said.

