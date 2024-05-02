Zelenskyy: At the meeting of Headquarters, I heard reports on fortifications construction, drones production and electronic warfare equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters. I heard an extensive report on the degree of readiness of the fortifications in the border regions and in the areas of active hostilities. It was presented by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the State Transport Special Service Oleksandr Yakovets.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the current situation at the front and the organization of rotation of units for recovery. We discussed the pace and needs for manning new brigades," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, reports on the supply of weapons from partners and the production of drones and electronic warfare equipment were presented at the meeting of Headquarters.

"There was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov on the schedules for the supply of weapons from partners as part of the announced aid packages. I instructed to take all possible measures to reduce the timeframe. This is especially true for the supply of air defense systems to protect human lives and energy infrastructure.

Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on the current pace of production of drones and electronic warfare equipment and the provision of them to the frontline, as well as electronic warfare equipment to cover important facilities," the President noted.