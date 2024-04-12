Government approves decision to finance procurement of electronic warfare for critical infrastructure facilities

The Government’s priorities include repairs and restoration of generation and distribution facilities, decentralization of the power system, and strengthening of the air defense system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a speech by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

According to Shmyhal, the Government's priority and main challenge now is energy. The enemy has used a huge amount of resources to destroy the Ukrainian energy system.

Work is underway to support the Ukrainian energy sector in three areas:

Quick repairs and restoration of generation and distribution facilities. Repairs are underway 24/7. Two days ago, we spoke with the G7 ambassadors. We have the support of Lithuania, which is supplying much-needed equipment, in particular for our thermal power plants. We are talking to all our partners.

Decentralization of the energy system. We already have more than 120 small cogeneration units. It is important to intensify cooperation with partners in this area at the regional level.

Strengthening air defense. The government has made a decision that will allow financing the purchase of electronic warfare equipment for critical infrastructure facilities.



Among other challenges of the state, the Prime Minister named:

Security. There are currently more than 61,500 shelters in the country. We have allocated a record amount of UAH 2.5 billion for the construction and arrangement of shelters in schools this year.

Supporting and restoring the economy. More than UAH 40 billion has been budgeted to stimulate this area.

As reported, on the night of April 11, the Russian military attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions with drones and missiles.