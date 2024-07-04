ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9275 visitors online
News Video War
6 551 19

Body of Russian invader is on fire after being attacked by 92nd SAB soldiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated the Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Watch more: Defense Forces destroy most advanced Russian radar system "Yastreb-AV". VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2471) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (128)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 