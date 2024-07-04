Body of Russian invader is on fire after being attacked by 92nd SAB soldiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated the Russian invader.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
