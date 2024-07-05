ENG
Destruction by GMLRS missiles of newest enemy radar complex of artillery reconnaissance 1K148 "Yastreb-AV". VIDEO

The crew of the M142 HIMARS destroyed Russia's latest 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar worth $250 million.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The latest Russian Yastrub-AV artillery reconnaissance radar was detected by operators of the 140th reconnaissance battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed by a HIMARS missile strike. Such radars are manufactured individually, they are an expensive and valuable type of military equipment," the commentary reads.

