Russian soldier shot down Ukrainian drone with helmet and committed suicide. VIDEO
A Russian soldier shot down a Ukrainian drone with an accurate throw of his helmet. As a result, the drone's fragmented munition detonated right at the soldier's face, leaving him no chance of survival.
The invader was eliminated by soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade, Censor.NET reports.
