ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6442 visitors online
News Video War
22 327 98

Russian soldier shot down Ukrainian drone with helmet and committed suicide. VIDEO

A Russian soldier shot down a Ukrainian drone with an accurate throw of his helmet. As a result, the drone's fragmented munition detonated right at the soldier's face, leaving him no chance of survival.

The invader was eliminated by soldiers of the 68th separate hunting brigade, Censor.NET reports.

See also: DIU Special Forces destroyed several Russian surveillance and reconnaissance complexes. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2481) 68th separate hunting brigade (56)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 