Occupier took off his trousers and began to fight off kamikaze drone with them. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, a Russian invader took off his trousers for some reason and began to use them to fight off a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the 1st assault battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade eliminated the occupier.
