Occupier took off his trousers and began to fight off kamikaze drone with them. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian invader took off his trousers for some reason and began to use them to fight off a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the 1st assault battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade eliminated the occupier.

liquidation (2481) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (128)
