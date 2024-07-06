Occupier took off his trousers and began to fight off kamikaze drone with them. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian invader took off his trousers for some reason and began to use them to fight off a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the 1st assault battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade eliminated the occupier.

