Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked 4 times in Kharkiv direction, intelligence records isolated movements of occupiers in Vovchansk - OSGT "Kharkiv"

Since the beginning of the current day, on July 6, 2024, the troops of the Russian Federation have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv direction 4 times, two attacks have already been repelled, two more are still ongoing.

This was said on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny" by the spokesman of the OSGT "Kharkiv" Yurii Povh, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, in the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Kharkiv", there have been offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Starytsia, and Lyptsi. A total of 8 combat clashes took place over the past day. With the beginning of the new era, the enemy began offensive actions, carried out 4 attacks, two of them have already been repulsed as of this morning," Povkh said.

According to him, during the past day, the loss of the enemy in the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Kharkiv" amounted to 134 people killed and wounded.

Read more: Soldiers of AFU continue to clear Sotnytsky Kozachok from enemy SRG in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Kharkiv"

As Povkh added, over the past day, Ukrainian intelligence recorded isolated movements of enemy personnel in Vovchansk. According to him, in this way, the enemy is trying to restore the state of combat readiness of its units not only in Vovchansk but also in other settlements.

At the same time, as the spokesman noted, there is currently no official notification of the enemy's advance in the Vovchansk region.

Also, according to him, from time to time, Ukrainian intelligence records the appearance of "Akhmat" units on the enemy side.

"Of course, as usual, they are not present on the battle line, they are rather used as so-called blocking units. Their presence was recorded, but they also disappeared, and military police units of the Russian Federation were found at those positions," Povkh said.

Watch more: Russian troops carry out air strike on Vovchansk community: man is killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS