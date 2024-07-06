ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB spotted enemy motorcyclists and hit them with FPV drones on move. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, the Third Assault Brigade's drones spotted enemy motorcyclists and hit them with FPV drones on the move.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"This is not the first time Russian motorcycle racers have been spotted on the frontline in our area. This time it was a hit from a Vitrolom crew from the Unmanned Systems Battalion," the soldiers said.

