ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6448 visitors online
News Video War
7 527 8

Marines of 35th SMIB destroyed the position of occupiers from where they launched drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi discovered a dugout with the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, there was a crew of attack drones there. The Ukrainian drones attacked the enemy position and killed 2 occupants, wounding 2 more.

See also Censor.NET: Enemy ammunition depot flew into air after being attacked by 47th Brigade. VIDEO.

Author: 

liquidation (2481) 35th separate brigade (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 