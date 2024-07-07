Marines of 35th SMIB destroyed the position of occupiers from where they launched drones. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi discovered a dugout with the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, there was a crew of attack drones there. The Ukrainian drones attacked the enemy position and killed 2 occupants, wounding 2 more.
