Marines of 35th SMIB destroyed the position of occupiers from where they launched drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi discovered a dugout with the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, there was a crew of attack drones there. The Ukrainian drones attacked the enemy position and killed 2 occupants, wounding 2 more.

