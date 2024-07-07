ENG
Russian 2C7 "Pion" SPG was hit on territory of Russia in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Requiem group of the Special Operations Forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a Russian large-calibre (203 mm) self-propelled artillery system that was firing at Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Serhiy Sternenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

