Russian 2C7 "Pion" SPG was hit on territory of Russia in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Requiem group of the Special Operations Forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a Russian large-calibre (203 mm) self-propelled artillery system that was firing at Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Serhiy Sternenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

