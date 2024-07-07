Russian 2C7 "Pion" SPG was hit on territory of Russia in Belgorod region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Requiem group of the Special Operations Forces used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike a Russian large-calibre (203 mm) self-propelled artillery system that was firing at Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Serhiy Sternenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
