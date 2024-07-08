ENG
Elimination of drunken occupier in Ukrainian field by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade eliminated a drunken occupier in the middle of a field with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

