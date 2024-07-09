Defence forces destroy Russian T-90M tank in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Artillery of the Defence Forces hit a Russian combat vehicle located 8 kilometres from the frontline with a 155mm BONUS artillery shell. The tank, detected by a Shark reconnaissance drone, was hit twice in the turret roof by two homing armour-piercing submunitions.

The footage of the combat use was published by Telegram channel "Hnyla Chereshnia", Censor.NET reports.

The site of the destruction of the Russian T-90M tank was in Zaporizhzhia, namely near the village of Robotyne.

