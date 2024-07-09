Defence forces destroy Russian T-90M tank in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO
Artillery of the Defence Forces hit a Russian combat vehicle located 8 kilometres from the frontline with a 155mm BONUS artillery shell. The tank, detected by a Shark reconnaissance drone, was hit twice in the turret roof by two homing armour-piercing submunitions.
The footage of the combat use was published by Telegram channel "Hnyla Chereshnia", Censor.NET reports.
The site of the destruction of the Russian T-90M tank was in Zaporizhzhia, namely near the village of Robotyne.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password