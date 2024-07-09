ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12176 visitors online
News Video War
6 420 2

TDF fighters discovered hideout of enemy drone operators and destroyed it. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 98th Battalion of the 108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade discovered a hideout of enemy drone operators and made adjustments to the target.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attack and destroyed occupiers’ IFV in Kreminna direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) elimination (5305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 