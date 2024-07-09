TDF fighters discovered hideout of enemy drone operators and destroyed it. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 98th Battalion of the 108th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade discovered a hideout of enemy drone operators and made adjustments to the target.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password