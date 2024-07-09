Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attack and destroyed occupiers’ IFV in Kreminna direction. VIDEO
The enemy is constantly using mechanized assault groups in the Kreminna direction. The fate of one of these columns was recorded on drone cameras. The occupiers' armored group was defeated on the approach to the positions of the Defense Forces. The pilots of RUBPAK of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade destroyed the enemy's vehicles with masterful hits.
The published video shows the destruction of an enemy infantry fighting vehicle by a single FPV drone, Censor.NET reports.
