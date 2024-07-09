Soldiers of 58th SMIB destroyed 17 enemy targets in just one day, destroying enemy logistics and equipment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi destroyed 17 enemy targets in one day.
Our defenders destroyed the enemy's logistics and equipment with kamikaze drones, Censor.NET reports.
