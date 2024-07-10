Kremlin propagandist Mardan announced Russia’s victory: "Russia has already won. Ukraine is almost destroyed". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan announced that the tasks set at the beginning of the invasion had been completed and declared Russia's victory.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist reported to the Russians that "Ukraine is practically destroyed" and that "basic security tasks" have already been completed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password