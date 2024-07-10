Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan announced that the tasks set at the beginning of the invasion had been completed and declared Russia's victory.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist reported to the Russians that "Ukraine is practically destroyed" and that "basic security tasks" have already been completed.

