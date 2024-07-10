ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12091 visitors online
News Video War
27 761 95

Kremlin propagandist Mardan announced Russia’s victory: "Russia has already won. Ukraine is almost destroyed". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan announced that the tasks set at the beginning of the invasion had been completed and declared Russia's victory.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist reported to the Russians that "Ukraine is practically destroyed" and that "basic security tasks" have already been completed.

Watch more: Solovyov threatens to annex German territory: "If Russian soldier enters Berlin now, we will never withdraw from there.". VIDEO

Author: 

Kremlin (124) propaganda (429)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 