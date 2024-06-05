Solovyov threatens to annex German territory: "If Russian soldier enters Berlin now, we will never withdraw from there.". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov threatens Germans with occupation and annexation of German territory.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist said that the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Germany was a mistake and called for no more such mistakes "if a Russian soldier enters Berlin now".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password