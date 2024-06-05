ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8333 visitors online
News Video War
12 257 87

Solovyov threatens to annex German territory: "If Russian soldier enters Berlin now, we will never withdraw from there.". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov threatens Germans with occupation and annexation of German territory.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist said that the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Germany was a mistake and called for no more such mistakes "if a Russian soldier enters Berlin now".

Watch more: Border guards burned equipment and eliminated enemy infantry in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Germany (1433) Kremlin (120) propaganda (418) Solovyov (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 