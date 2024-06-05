Border guards stopped enemy offensive and destroyed T-80 and T-90 tanks in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

About 50 occupants, supported by armoured vehicles and tanks, were moving towards the positions of the Phoenix unit near Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region. Three enemy APCS-82s exploded on the approaches due to remote mining. Subsequently, attack UAV operators destroyed the damaged armoured personnel carriers. In addition, an FPV drone first stopped the movement and then destroyed a T-80 tank. The anti-tank gunners of the "Revenge" unit used the "Corsair" anti-tank missile system to hit a T-90M tank ("Proryv"), which was also finished off by the drone operators of the "Phoenix" unit.

The corresponding video of the work was published on the SBGSU Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In total, 7 occupiers were killed during the failed assault attempt, and 13 others were seriously wounded.

