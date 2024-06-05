Hid from soldiers of Armed Forces for 21 days: border guards captured wounded occupier in Vovchansk. PHOTO

Soldiers of the Stalevyi Kordon brigade captured a wounded Russian invader whom his comrades had abandoned in a building in Vovchansk.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the 34-year-old prisoner is from the Tver region of the Russian Federation. He served as a rifleman. The occupier said that his main motivation to fight in Ukraine was to make money.

"His unit crossed the Ukrainian border on 10 May in the Kharkiv region. He was injured by a drone strike on 12 May and was abandoned by the occupiers in a building in the town of Vovchansk, where he was hiding from Ukrainian defenders for 21 days," the statement said.

In addition, during the assault, Ukrainian border guards of the "Stalevyi Kordon" in Vovchansk also repelled four enemy firing positions and killed six invaders.



