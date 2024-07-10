ENG
Soldiers of 36th SNIB captured footage of corpses of Russian invaders in forest. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th SNIB named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi filmed the abandoned corpses of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU Telegram channel.

