Ukrainian defence forces destroy enemy equipment at night. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade destroyed the enemy's equipment with a kamikaze drone at night.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
