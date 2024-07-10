ENG
Soldiers of 47th SMB eliminated occupier: invader’s body turned summersault in air. VIDEO

After a Ukrainian drone dropped a munition, the occupier's body turned a summersault in the air. The invader was eliminated by soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

