Soldiers of 47th SMB eliminated occupier: invader’s body turned summersault in air. VIDEO
After a Ukrainian drone dropped a munition, the occupier's body turned a summersault in the air. The invader was eliminated by soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
