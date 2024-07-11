ENG
Assault group of four occupiers was eliminated by Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy assault group of four occupiers near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the bodies of the murdered Russians was published online.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (9378) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5305) Vovchansk (262)
