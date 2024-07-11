Assault group of four occupiers was eliminated by Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy assault group of four occupiers near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the bodies of the murdered Russians was published online.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
