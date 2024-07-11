Ukrainian tanker on move during combat mission puts out flame from fire extinguisher after being hit by enemy drone. VIDEO
Vitalii, a tank commander of the tank company of the 214th separate special battalion of the OPFOR, demonstrates courage and bravery on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, while performing a combat mission to clear a landing, the tank was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone - the armored vehicle caught fire both inside and out. The warrior did not lose his cool for a second, grabbed fire extinguishers, climbed on top of the armor, and extinguished the flames on the move, saving the lives and health of the crew. The tank returned to its home base in a suitable condition for operation.
