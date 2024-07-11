Grandfather and grandmother of Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Belousov are buried in Kyiv, and cousin lives in area that was attacked during shelling of Ohmatdyt hospital. VIDEO
Russian Defence Minister Andrii Belousov's grandparents are buried in Kyiv, and his cousin lives in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, which was targeted by Russian missiles during the attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a video message to Belousov by his niece Natalia Vertinskaya, who lived in Kyiv for a long time and now lives in the United States.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password