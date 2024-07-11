ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4548 visitors online
News Video War
16 267 82

Grandfather and grandmother of Minister of Defense of Russian Federation Belousov are buried in Kyiv, and cousin lives in area that was attacked during shelling of Ohmatdyt hospital. VIDEO

Russian Defence Minister Andrii Belousov's grandparents are buried in Kyiv, and his cousin lives in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, which was targeted by Russian missiles during the attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a video message to Belousov by his niece Natalia Vertinskaya, who lived in Kyiv for a long time and now lives in the United States.

See also Censor.NET: Strike on Okhmatdyt: Over 30 parts and fragments of X-101 missile identified. Photo report

Author: 

cruise missile (503) Okhmatdyt hospital (56) family (8) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (208) Belousov Andrii (9)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 