The crew of Drongo attack UAVs belonging to the Arey battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army is appealing to Censor.NET readers for help in raising funds for 10 bombers.

"We, the crew of Drongo attack UAVs belonging to the Arei Battalion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, are once again asking for help from the Censor.NET community. Thanks to you, we carry out flight missions to protect our native Ukraine.

The crew of Drongo attack UAVs consists of pilots who are self-sufficient and operate at their own expense and at the expense of benefactors.

The group specializes in attack UAVs and bombers. Its task is to suppress enemy infantry and cover friendly assaults. The tactic of using short-range strike aircraft has already been tested in various parts of the frontline. It was initially launched due to a shortage of resources during the 2023 counter-offensive. After all, bombers cost close to the cost of kamikazes but can perform many times more missions.

The video shows how the enemy shot the bomber during the flight mission. However, the team of pilots returned the drone and repaired it. After that, the enemy began a 3 day fire flash mob. Dongo's group used bombs to set fire to an enemy-occupied settlement and enemy frontline positions.

The wealth of our country is its people. In the context of the war with Russia, these are motivated volunteer fighters who stand up to defend our country. The enemy is working to create the idea that Ukraine is being defended by those who cannot escape state coercion. But this is not the case. Today, there are a large number of volunteer fighters who are intrinsically motivated to defend their nation.

In addition, a large number of our people help the volunteers financially and materially. This is a huge support. For which we are very grateful.

We are asking for help again. We are raising money for 10 bombers," the soldiers' appeal reads.

Goal: 250 000 ₴

Link to the jar https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3UDBEPi3wf

Bank card number (Monobank) 5375 4112 1919 2353

Paypal: [email protected]