Artillery fire covers location of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 115th separate mechanised brigade shelled the location of the Russian occupiers with precision fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Woman wounded by Russian shelling in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Nova Poshta office is on fire

