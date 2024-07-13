Artillery fire covers location of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 115th separate mechanised brigade shelled the location of the Russian occupiers with precision fire.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
