Soldiers of 47th SMB eliminated occupier with well-aimed kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
Pilots of the FPV drones of the Strike Drones Company battalion of the 47th separate mechanized brigade eliminated the occupier.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"When this orc heard our drone, he froze. He stood there and waited for the kamikaze to denazify him. As a result, the Russian bled to death for a long time before he could get help from the Tavarish," the brigade said.
