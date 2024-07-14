Defense forces destroy group of enemy infantry hiding in abandoned building in Vovchansk. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Griffin UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the AFU eliminated a group of enemy infantry in Vovchansk.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
