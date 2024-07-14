ENG
Defense forces destroy group of enemy infantry hiding in abandoned building in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Griffin UAV unit of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion of the AFU eliminated a group of enemy infantry in Vovchansk.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

