Special forces of DIU blew up enemy warehouse of BK and launch point of Russian drones. VIDEO
The operators of the Defence Intelligence blew up the enemy's betting shop and drone launch point.
This is reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
In one of the frontline areas, operators of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Ghost unit discovered and destroyed: a Russian ammunition depot, several enemy communications and surveillance equipment, and a place where the occupiers had set up a fpv drone launch point.
