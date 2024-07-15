Decision to transfer F-16s is strategic one. The number is not strategic yet, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to buy more F-16s.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Everything that comes to Ukraine strengthens us, not vice versa. The F-16 decision is strategic. The number is not strategic yet. There is a serious number of aircraft that I have agreed on with other countries. After my agreements, there are some processes on both sides. ... There are some pilots who are studying, undergoing long-term training in various European countries and the United States.

Read more: Ukrainian hackers obtained classified information of Russian Bauman Moscow State Technical University about air defence systems and officers who cover skies over Moscow. DOCUMENT

Therefore, we will receive a certain number of aircraft in the summer and by the end of the year we will receive more aircraft. This is how it will be. I can't say how many of these planes there will be. They will not be enough. They will strengthen us, but will these aircraft be enough to fight on a par with the Russian air force. I believe it will not be enough," the President said.

According to him, Ukraine is counting on a larger number. Kyiv is also working on the transfer of other types of aircraft.