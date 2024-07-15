Ukrainian hackers obtained classified information of Russian Bauman Moscow State Technical University about air defence systems and officers who cover skies over Moscow. DOCUMENT

A group of Ukrainian hackers called "CyberResistance", based on data from hacking the email correspondence of high-ranking Russian officers, has collected lists and documents with a restricted access stamp of the military training centre (MTC) within the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU), which trains Russia's technical elite.

This part contains classified manuals on the use of key Russian air defence systems, personal data of more than a hundred young air defence officers who, in particular, close the skies over Moscow and the Kremlin.

What did they learn about Bauman?

It is noted that the Moscow State Technical University has the highest position among the Russian institutions represented in the ranking in terms of attracting foreign teachers and researchers. The higher this indicator is, the higher is the level of academic cooperation, exchange of knowledge and experience, and, as a result, the international reputation of the institution.

One of Baumanka's subdivisions is the Military Training Centre (MTC), which is not just a military department, but in fact an entire faculty within the university with a specific profile.





The entire university trains the technical elite for Russia, while the MTC trains "elite" military personnel to serve in air defence/missile defence units and even the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN).

"This is where the two main 'heroes' of this study work: Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Zakrutnyi and Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Potapov. A separate OSINT profile could be drawn up on both of them, but their immediate superior has already given a documentary assessment of his subordinates: although he pointed out that both of these officers "know how to keep state secrets", these documents were obtained from their mailboxes. Just like all the others published in this publication," InformNapalm writes.

How the Bauman Centre works and whom it trains

The Department of Air Defence Missile Forces (ADM), where Lieutenant Colonels Zakrutnyi and Potapov work, is one of the 8 departments at the Bauman School of Science.

Alexey Zakrutny

Since these are the most technologically advanced branches of the military, students must pass a selection process before they can study at the MTC. For example, students who have received the third category of professional and psychological fitness (driving positions) from the military enlistment office are not accepted. All study programmes also require students to have access to state secrets. In addition, the student or his or her relatives must not have any other citizenship than Russian.

"It is interesting that ideologically, cadets are trained exclusively for a war against NATO. Therefore, the basis of training is the study of NATO weapons. At the same time, for example, Russian military teachers did not devote a single class hour to the study of China's strategic weapons development," the community notes.

Finally, the volume and quality of training for the needs of the Russian army: the fact that the Higher Education Centre does not simply train engineers who need the status of a reserve officer to avoid conscription is directly stated on the website of the same department of Air Defence. It states, in particular, that it trains officers for contract service in the army.





There are many documents in the documents from the boxes of Zakrutnyi and Potapov that list the personnel of the training groups. But in the context of the scale, it is worth paying attention to one entitled"Russian Ministry of Defence". In Russia, there is a practice of so-called targeted training. This means that a certain organisation pays for a student's education, and the student undertakes to work for it for at least three years. The document in question contains a list of 115 Baumanka graduates of 2019 and 2020 whose education was paid for by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Another document reveals the exact places of service of the graduates of the Air Defence Department of the MTC. Most serve in air defence units covering Moscow and the Moscow region, the Baltic and Northern Fleets.

"The activities of the Bauman School are not only about giving lectures and holding seminars for future officers. The statement fully applies to Zakrutnyi and Potapov. Both of them are also engaged in research activities to improve the use of existing weapons," InformNapalm adds.