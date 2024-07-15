Russia claims to have shot down allegedly 22 Ukrainian drones

On the night of 15 July, Russia was massively attacked by at least 22 drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the ministry, 15 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, one over the Lipetsk region and six over the annexed Crimea.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of the occupied Sevastopol, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions reported an attack by Ukrainian drones.

