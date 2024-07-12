Russian missiles and drones contain foreign components from 19 countries - Kostin

Russian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles contain foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin took part in the Meeting on Preventing Illicit Trafficking in Sensitive Technologies held in The Hague at Eurojust. Its participants were looking for solutions to deprive Russia of access to modern technologies that it uses to create unlivable conditions for Ukrainians, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The missiles and drones used by Russia for daily attacks on peaceful cities and towns of Ukraine contain foreign components manufactured in at least 19 countries. These are China, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United States and others," said Andrii Kostin.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that it is extremely important to develop a comprehensive policy to prevent illicit trafficking in technology and to strengthen accountability mechanisms for those involved in such activities. An integral part of these efforts should be the criminalization of transportation, sale, purchase, delivery or other actions related to the supply of technological goods to sanctioned entities and individuals.

Andrii Kostin noted that Ukraine highly appreciates the work of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force established by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as the sanctions imposed by the EU, the U.S., the U.K. and Japan on dual-use goods and advanced technologies that could be used by the Russian defense industry. Ukraine also welcomes the 14th EU sanctions package, which restricts the export of nine additional dual-use goods and advanced technologies and imposes stricter restrictions on 61 entities based in Russia and third countries.

The Prosecutor General thanked Eurojust and personally President Ladyslav Hamran, the U.S. Department of Justice and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and all participants and organizers of the meeting.

"This event is not only an excellent platform for the exchange of information and experience, but also an opportunity to launch practical initiatives aimed at limiting the military potential of Russia and its allies," stated Andrii Kostin.