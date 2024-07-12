UK did not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia - Telegraph

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced that Ukraine can strike targets in Crimea and mainland Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles. Strikes on Russian territory are prohibited.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports.

Government officials fear that such a move will lead to an escalation of the war and could draw the UK into a conflict with Russia.

As a reminder, recently the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said that Ukraine could use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to hit military targets in Russia.

On the evening of 10 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Ukraine had received permission to use strategic cruise missiles against targets in Russia

"This morning I have learned about the authorisation to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russia. Today we had the opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of this decision," the statement said.

However, in a comment to The Telegraph, a senior defence source said that the situation "has more nuances" than the Ukrainian president had suggested.

Permission to launch a strategic missile at Russian territory would require the approval of three countries, one of which is the United Kingdom. The other country, which produces Storm Shadow together with the UK, is France.

As previously reported, at the NATO summit, the allies agreed on a new package of assistance that will allow Ukraine to win the fight against Russian aggression, deter and provide reliable protection against such aggression in the future.

