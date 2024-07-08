UK announces new military aid package for Ukraine

The new UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Odesa, less than 48 hours after his appointment.

Following a meeting with President Zelenskyy and talks with his counterpart, Defence Minister Rustam Umerov, Healey announced that the UK would provide a new package of support to Ukraine.

In addition, the Defence Secretary confirmed that the new government in Westminster would strengthen the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.

"There may have been changes in the government, but the UK is united in its support for Ukraine. As the new Defence Secretary, I will ensure that we step up our support by increasing the delivery of vital military aid. This government is unwavering in its commitment to continue to provide military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes," Healey said.

The new assistance package includes:

a quarter of a million rounds of 50 calibre ammunition

90 Brimstone anti-tank missiles

50 small military boats to support river and coastal operations

40 demining vehicles

10 AS-90 artillery pieces

61 bulldozers for the construction of defensive positions

Support for previously donated AS-90s, including 32 new barrels and critical spare parts, which will help Ukraine produce an additional 60,000 155mm rounds.

Healey instructed government officials to ensure that the military aid package promised in April is expedited and delivered to Ukraine in full over the next 100 days.

As a reminder, in April 2024, the UK announced the largest package of military aid to Ukraine, worth £500 million.

