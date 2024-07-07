Netherlands and partners to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot air defence system

The Netherlands, together with its partners, will provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system.

This was announced by Dutch Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs Ruben Brekelmans and Casparo Veldkamp at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Today we discussed how this initiative will be implemented and the expected timing of the delivery of this complex to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He added that the Netherlands had recently decided to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Dutch Foreign Minister Casparo Veldkamp announced that his country would allocate 2 million euros for forensic research and identification of bodies.

"We are also planning to transfer a forensic laboratory to Ukraine. So that you have forensic capabilities closer to the front line to ensure justice for the families of all Ukrainians whose bodies are returned from the front," Veldkamp said.

He also assured that the Netherlands would help return children abducted by Russia.