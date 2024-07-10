Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on territory of Russian Federation - Prime Minister Starmer

The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer, said that Ukraine can use Storm Shadow cruise missiles to hit military targets on the territory of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Starmer made the announcement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. In this way, he continues the policies of the previous government.

Answering the journalist's question, the British prime minister agreed that Ukraine should decide how to use the Storm Shadow cruise missiles handed over by Britain.

At the same time, Starmer noted that the missiles "obviously must be used in accordance with international humanitarian law" and, in his opinion, "for defensive purposes."

The British prime minister also condemned Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, saying it was an "absolutely shocking, horrific attack that has become a very important, albeit tragic, backdrop for this summit."

My message to President Putin is this: this NATO summit should be seen as a clear and united determination of allies to NATO and other countries to support Ukraine and resist Russian aggression," Starmer added.

Note that Storm Shadows are cruise missiles with precise guidance and a range of more than 250 kilometers.

Earlier, Keir Starmer confirmed that Britain will continue to help Ukraine.