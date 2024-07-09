AFU General Staff shows what accouterment Ukrainian military receive during training in UK. PHOTOS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what kind of logistical assistant Ukrainian soldiers arriving for training in the UK receive.

Each soldier receives an accouterment, including a uniform, body armour, eye and ear protection, a backpack, a first aid kit, hygiene products and more.







In general, the first day begins with the selection of accoutrements for each serviceman upon arrival at the logistics hub, which the cadet will use in all field training. And after completing the basic course, they will be able to use it in Ukraine.





