News Photo Aid to Ukraine
AFU General Staff shows what accouterment Ukrainian military receive during training in UK. PHOTOS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what kind of logistical assistant Ukrainian soldiers arriving for training in the UK receive.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Each soldier receives an accouterment, including a uniform, body armour, eye and ear protection, a backpack, a first aid kit, hygiene products and more.

Watch more: Training of Ukrainian assaultmen in France. VIDEO


In general, the first day begins with the selection of accoutrements for each serviceman upon arrival at the logistics hub, which the cadet will use in all field training. And after completing the basic course, they will be able to use it in Ukraine.

Read more: More than 60 new ammunition samples commissioned in Armed Forces of Ukraine in first half of 2024, - Ministry of Defence


