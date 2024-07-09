10 989 15
AFU General Staff shows what accouterment Ukrainian military receive during training in UK. PHOTOS
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what kind of logistical assistant Ukrainian soldiers arriving for training in the UK receive.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Each soldier receives an accouterment, including a uniform, body armour, eye and ear protection, a backpack, a first aid kit, hygiene products and more.
In general, the first day begins with the selection of accoutrements for each serviceman upon arrival at the logistics hub, which the cadet will use in all field training. And after completing the basic course, they will be able to use it in Ukraine.
