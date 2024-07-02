Training of Ukrainian assaultmen in France. VIDEO
This report on some stages of combat training of Ukrainian infantrymen was filmed at a military base in France, where Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov was invited by the French Ministry of Defence.
This is where French officers and soldiers prepare and train. The training for our assaultmen was conducted by both French and Ukrainian officers with real combat experience in modern warfare. All actions are recorded by a drone for further post-operational analysis.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password