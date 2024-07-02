ENG
Training of Ukrainian assaultmen in France. VIDEO

This report on some stages of combat training of Ukrainian infantrymen was filmed at a military base in France, where Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov was invited by the French Ministry of Defence.

This is where French officers and soldiers prepare and train. The training for our assaultmen  was conducted by both French and Ukrainian officers with real combat experience in modern warfare. All actions are recorded by a drone for further post-operational analysis.

